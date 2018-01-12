TAP to strengthen energy security of Italy, entire Europe – managing director

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project will strengthen the energy security of Italy and entire Europe, said Managing Director at TAP Luca Schieppati at an energy conference.

“TAP will open a new source of supply to Italy,” added the managing director.

Considering that Italy’s contracts for supply of 35 billion cubic meters of gas will expire by 2020, the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to the country will strengthen the country’s energy security, he noted.

The gas pipeline will also help Italy to achieve decarbonization goals, Schieppati said.

He further talked about the progress of implementation of TAP project in Italy, Greece and Albania.

Schieppati noted that 473 km and 162 km of pipes needed for construction of TAP in Greece and Albania, respectively have already been laid.

Moreover, 457 km and 156 km of pipes have been welded in TAP’s route in Greece and Albania, respectively, he added.