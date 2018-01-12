Azerbaijani DemirBank's depositors to get compensations in another bank

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The depositors of Azerbaijan’s DemirBank OJSC, the license of which was revoked in December 2017, will be able to obtain compensations in 26 branches of Kapital Bank OJSC, the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) said in a message Jan. 12.

Compensations will be paid from Feb. 1, 2018, ADIF said earlier.

The volume of compensated deposits in DemirBank totals 63.5 million manats, while the volume of uncompensated deposits amounts to 28.3 million manats.