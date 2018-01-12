First groups of SPM at BHOS complete course

2018-01-12 11:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

School of Project Management (SPM) continues its activities at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). It has been established in cooperation between British company TwentyEighty Strategy Execution (Stratex), and BP and its partners. Representatives of state organizations and private companies express a strong interest in study at SPM, which helps the students obtain theoretical and practical knowledge of various aspects of project management. Upon successful completion of the study, the trainees are awarded with Master certificate from the George Washington University (the USA).

At the moment, the participants of the SPM’s first groups namely Stream 16 and Stream 17 are on the final stage of the program. Having started classes in May and July 2017 respectively, they pass the last module out of seven modules comprising the training program. The participants have already made their choice between two options, which include PMP (Project Management Professional) Preparation and Negotiation Skills for Project Managers modules.