STAR refinery’s commissioning to allow Petkim save millions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Petkim petrochemical complex expects to save $70 million annually on logistic costs after the STAR refinery is commissioned, according to the international ratings agency Fitch Ratings.

Dividends from STAR could improve Petkim's cash flow diversification in the longer term, according to the agency.

Earlier, the Turkish media reported that Petkim has agreed to acquire a 30-percent stake of SOCAR Turkey Energy in Rafineri Holding, which owns a controlling stake in the STAR refinery. The cost of the deal, to be completed in March 2019, is $720 million. The acquisition of a 30-percent stake in Rafineri Holding will enable Petkim to also acquire an 18-percent stake in the STAR refinery.

Fitch Ratings has assigned Petkim Petrokimya Holdings A.S. (Petkim) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook.

According to the agency, supports for the rating include a well-invested asset base and a strong position in the growing Turkish chemical market where Petkim is the sole domestic petrochemical producer.