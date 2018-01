Turkmenistan sets up National Anti-Doping Agency

2018-01-12

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Turkmenistan has set up the National Anti-Doping Agency, ‘Turkmenistan’ TV channel reported Jan. 12 referring to President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Craig Reedie’s letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

"I am pleased with the adoption of the anti-doping law and the establishment of the National Anti-Doping Agency of Turkmenistan - NADAT," Reedie said.