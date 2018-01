Azerbaijan’s Central Bank raises 250M manats at auction

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 250 million manats at a deposit auction, the CBA said Jan. 12.

The demand was 446.6 million manats. The weighted average interest rate on deposit transactions at the auction was 14.55 percent.