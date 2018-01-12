Iran’s daily gas consumption up by 22 mcm/d

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s gas consumption during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017) has surpassed 178 billion cubic meters, Saeed Momeni, National Iranian Gas Company's(NIGC) director for gas supply, said.

The figure is 6.5 percent more compared to the first nine months of the last fiscal year, Momeni said, the Iranian oil ministry’s official website reported.

The NIGC delivered 515 million cubic meters of gas per day to various sectors including households, commercial sector, industry and power plants in the period, he said.