Turkey warns citizens over traveling to US

2018-01-12 13:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry warned about the undesirability of Turkish citizens’ travel to the US for security reasons.

The ministry said in a message Jan. 12 that the decision was made as a response to similar steps by the US State Department.

“Increase of violence, as well as the cases of arbitrary detention of Turkish citizens is observed in the United States. In this regard, we consider it useful to warn Turkish citizens about the desirability of reviewing their plans on traveling to the US,” noted ministry.