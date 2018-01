Turkish police arrest "agriculture minister” of IS

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish police arrested Tarik Ahmet, “agriculture minister” of the “Islamic State” (IS) terrorist group, in Kayseri Province.

“Along with Tarik Ahmet, nine more members of the IS were arrested,” the province police said in a message Jan. 12.

In December 2017, one of the executioners of the IS, a 28-year-old terrorist nicknamed Mahmud, was arrested in Turkey’s Hatay Province on the border with Syria.