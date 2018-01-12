French finance minister pledges 'no new taxes' under Macron

2018-01-12 14:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Emmanuel Macron’s finance minister said on Friday there would be no new taxes during the president’s five-year mandate, which runs until 2022, Reuters reports.

Bruno Le Maire said a sizeable housing tax Macron is steadily reducing will be totally scrapped once a way has been found to ensure local authorities are compensated for the expected revenue loss of around 20 billion euros.

“There will be no new taxes during the mandate,” Le Maire told BFM news television channel.

Macron, a 40-year-old former investment banker who took office in May, has promised to shrink France’s public sector deficit for the first time in years, bringing it down to the euro zone’s agreed target of below 3 percent of GDP.

To achieve that, public spending will likely have to fall since Le Maire is promising no tax increases.