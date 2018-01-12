Number of small business entities grows in Uzbekistan

2018-01-12 14:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

As of Jan. 1, 2018, over 229,600 small business entities were operating in Uzbekistan, which is 9.1 percent more than in the same period last year, the country’s State Statistics Committee said.

At the end of 2017, more than 38,100 newly created small business entities were operating in Uzbekistan, which is 22 percent more than in 2016.

In the structure of operating small business entities, small enterprises account for 8.2 percent (18,900 units), and micro-firms account for 91.8 percent.