Kyrgyzstan to celebrate 90th anniversary of Chyngyz Aitmatov

2018-01-12 15:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov gave a start to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the great writer Chyngyz Aitmatov, Kabar reports.

The official ceremony of celebrating the 90th anniversary of Aitmatov began in the writer’s native village Sheker of Talas region.

Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Sultan Jumagulov told journalists that throughout the year of 2018 events related to the writer will take place across Kyrgyzstan. Celebrating the anniversary of Aitmatov will be held at the national and international levels.

"In total 80 million soms are envisaged for the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the great writer. Additional funding from sponsors is envisaged as well. In general, there will be such events as Aitmatov's readings, scientific conferences, setting up his monument, the streets that will bear his name, staging of plays by Aitmatov," the Minister said.

Jumagulov stressed that the International Organization of Turkic Culture (IOTC) also declared 2018 as the Year of Chyngyz Aitmatov.