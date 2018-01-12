Azerbaijani ministry talks expanding support for exports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Expansion of support to Azerbaijani exporters is a result of implementation of mechanisms to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand, Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku Jan. 12.

He said that last year, 10 export missions were organized, entrepreneurs participated in five exhibitions by using a one-country stand, advertising of Azerbaijani products on Russian TV was launched, and support was provided to individual exporters.

“The expansion of support is aimed at further improving and increasing the mechanisms of promotion of the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand,” he noted. “In this regard, the requests of exporters were taken into account. We saw great interest on their part, so the number of delegations, as well as international exhibitions, was increased. Besides, a number of other changes was made.”

On Jan. 11, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on making amendments to the "Procedure for determination and regulation of the mechanism of paying a part of the expenditures through the state budget, the organization of export missions to foreign countries, review of the situation in foreign markets and marketing activity, promotion of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in foreign markets, obtaining certificates and patents in connection with exports, research programs and export development projects by local companies in foreign countries".

The amendments envisage the introduction of a new concept - buyer missions. Buyer missions are organized for purchase of Azerbaijani non-oil products by a foreigner who is engaged in the import of goods or their distribution.

Only 10 people can join a buyer mission and the period of their stay in the country must not exceed six days. In each mission only one person can represent a buyer.