Azerbaijani exporters get subsidies worth almost 3M manats (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

As part of the mechanism for the return of a part of expenditures for non-oil products’ export, 2.9 million manats were returned to the Azerbaijani exporters in 2017, the country’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku Jan. 12.