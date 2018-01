Export of Azerbaijan’s industrial products significantly up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Exports of Azerbaijan’s industrial products increased by 21 percent in 2017, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said at the first meeting of the Exporters Club in 2018 that was dedicated to the presentation of logo of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand.

Babayev said that exports of agricultural products rose by 28 percent in 2017.