Russian Foreign Ministry talks US State Department's statement regarding Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

People who have no idea about Azerbaijan could give a recommendation not to visit the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Jan. 12.

She was commenting on the inclusion of Azerbaijan by the US Department of State in the list of countries with increased security threat.

She noted that Azerbaijan has held many international events both in sports and culture.

“As a person who repeatedly and with great pleasure comes to Azerbaijan, I can say that it is nonsense to write that tourists are recommended not to visit that country,” Zakharova said. “Only those who have no idea about Azerbaijan's culture or political realities could write this.”

