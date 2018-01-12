Mandate of OSCE Special Rep. for S.Caucasus extended

2018-01-12 15:49 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.12

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The 2018 Italian OSCE Chairmanship has extended mandate of Ambassador Gunther Bachler, the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, the OSCE press office told Trend.

Furthermore, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, will also stay in his position.

Italy took over the Chairmanship at the OSCE from Austria starting Jan.1,2018.

“Dialogue, Ownership, Responsibility” is the main motto of the Italian 2018 OSCE Chairmanship.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news