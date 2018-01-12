Turkish Armed Forces destroy PKK strongholds

2018-01-12 15:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces destroyed five strongholds of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the country’s eastern province of Van, the Turkish media reported Jan. 12.

Reportedly, the PKK strongholds were equipped with all the necessary means for survival.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.