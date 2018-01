Russia’s NordStar airlines to launch new flight to Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Russia’s NordStar airlines will launch flights from Norilsk to Baku via Samara from March 5, 2018, TASS reported Jan. 12 with reference to NordStar’s press-service.