General Mobile 6 – first favorable campaign of year by Azercell

2018-01-12 16:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Azercell Telecom continues to delight its subscribers with new campaigns in the beginning of the new year. Thus, the company is pleased to introduce a new smartphone campaign for 4,5 million subscribers. Under the General Mobile 6 campaign starting from January 12, the subscribers will be able to obtain highly functional 4G backed GM6 by making a monthly installment of AZN 35 with 0% credit and enjoy other advantages at the same time. Hence, those who join the campaign will get 5GB internet as a bonus and 1-year Kaspersky Antivirus for free. The campaign is available in all Azercell offices and dealer points.

Join Azercell's new affordable campaign and enjoy a new smartphone, mobile internet and favorable terms for communication.