Promo ads of Azerbaijani products gets 50 million views in Russia (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2018-01-12 16:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 13:06)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Promo ads of Azerbaijani products on Russian TV has gained more than 50 million views, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said.

He made the remarks at the first meeting of the Exporters Club in 2018 that was dedicated to the presentation of logo of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand.

“We started advertising the Azerbaijani products on the federal TV channel “Russia 24” since October 2017,” said Babayev.