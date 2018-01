Government presents logo of ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2018-01-12 16:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted on 13:03)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The logo of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand was presented in Baku on Jan. 12.

The logo was created by Trade Mark Leo Burnett Azerbaijan company.