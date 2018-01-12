Iran’s textile, leather sector exports up by 18%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10‎

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Value of Iran’s textile and leather sector’s exports increased by 18 percent to $908 million during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), Masoud Kamali Ardakani, director general of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran(TPOI) for exports development, said.

The sector covers textile and clothing products, shoe and leather products as well as carpet, Kamali Ardakani said, the press office of the TPOI said in a statement.

Iran exported $279 million worth of textile (23 percent increase) and clothing products‎ (32 percent increase), $117 million worth of shoe and leather products (14.5 percent increase) and $512 million worth of carpets (including hand-made carpet) in the 8-month period, he said.