Villagers of North Kazakhstan become part of local agribusiness

2018-01-12 16:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Ali Mustafayev - Trend:

North Kazakhstan region continues to encourage its villagers to become a part of the local agriculture business, by joining to agriculture cooperatives.

The people of the region’s Kellerovka village work within the “Kellerovka progress” agricultural production cooperative for two years and have already launched production of several production lines of agricultural products for the markets in the region and out of it, said the statement of the North Kazakhstan region's local authorities.