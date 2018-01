PM: Turkey much safer than US

2018-01-12 16:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is much safer than the US, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Yildirim was commenting on the statement of the US Department of State, which recommended to avoid traveling to Turkey because of the threat of terrorist attacks, the Turkish media reported Jan. 12.

He added that no country is immune to terrorist attacks.