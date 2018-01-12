Nar to continue work aimed at reinforcing its network in 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

In the year 2017 Nar successfully implemented the planned large-scale works aimed at reinforcement of its network and achieved high results. Thus, during the last year the number of the mobile operator’s base stations exceeded 6500. At the same time the works were conducted in order to provide network services at liberated territories. Moreover, within the strategy aimed at continuous improvement of the network quality, the operator introduced the “HD-Voice” (High Definition Voice) service, which enables significant improvement of the voice quality and flawless transmission of sound during calls.

Nar installed more than 400 LTE (4G) stations in 2017, thus bringing the overall quantity of LTE stations to 1000. The process of launching LTE network in the country’s regions was successfully started with installation of 4G base stations in Ganja city and surrounding areas. Also, LTE-A (LTE Advanced) network coverage was provided in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The overall number of 3G stations exceeded 2500 after installation of over 300 3G stations. In addition to that, the operator switched from 3G ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode) transmission lines to 3G IP (Internet Protocol) lines. As a result, 99.7% of the 3G network now operates through the IP based transmission lines, and the “Last Mile Capacity” throughout the whole IP transmission band was increased by 70% compared with the year 2016.