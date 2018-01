Israeli cabinet approves 2019 state budget

The cabinet of Israel approved the 2019 state budget Friday morning, The Jerusalem Post reports.



Speaking Thursday at the Globes Israel Business Conference in Jerusalem, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that the budget would contribute to Israel’s above-OECD-average economic growth, with predictions for 3.5% GDP growth next year.

