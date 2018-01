Turkey neutralizes over 7,000 terrorists

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey neutralized 7,016 terrorists in 2017, according to a message of the Turkish Armed Forces issued Jan. 12.

According to the message, 3,239 members of the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group were neutralized among them.