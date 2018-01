Azerbaijani army personnel passing qualification exams (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

According to the combat training plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, test exams are conducted to assign (confirm) grades to officers, ensigns, and enlisted servicemen, said the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in a message Jan. 12.