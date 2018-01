Almost half of Azerbaijan’s standards meet European standards

2018-01-12 17:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Some 45 percent of Azerbaijan’s national standards meet international and European standards, the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent said in a message Jan. 12.

There are more than 20,000 interstate and 966 national standards in the state fund of regulatory documents on technical regulations and standardization of Azerbaijan, the message said.