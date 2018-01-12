Turkey to create new ministry - media

2018-01-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will create a new ministry of automotive industry, the country’s media reported.

The ministry will be created as part of the program on creation of domestic car models.

The ministry will control production of domestic cars and development of the Turkish automotive industry.

Officials of Turkey have not confirmed this information so far.

On Nov. 2 last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the names of companies that will take part in manufacturing of domestic cars. He noted that those companies are Anadolu Grubu, BMC, Kiraca Holding, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding.