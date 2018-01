Azerbaijani bank starts issuing UnionPay cards

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

AzeriCard, Azerbaijan’s processing center, jointly with Muganbank OJSC has started issuing cards of the UnionPay International payment system, AzeriCard told Trend Jan. 12.

Muganbank will offer four types of cards (UnionPay Classic, UnionPay Gold, UnionPay Platinum and UnionPay Diamond).