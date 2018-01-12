Azerbaijani enterprises got food products worth 97M manats in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Enterprises financed from the state budget of Azerbaijan were provided with food products worth 97 million manats in 2017, Procurement and Supply of Food Products OJSC said in a message Jan. 12.

A major part of products were obtained from local producers, and there are 395 farmers and 276 companies among them, which means bringing a big amount of financial resources into their turnover.

Moreover, the company started paying advances in April 2017.