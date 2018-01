Baku Stock Exchange turnover grows 2.4 times

2018-01-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to about 13.62 billion manats in 2017, BSE said in a message Jan. 12.

According to the message, this figure exceeds the total turnover of transactions in 2016 by 2.4 times.