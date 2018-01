Big investments in Azerbaijan’s economy - sign of confidence



Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Big foreign investments in Azerbaijan’s economy are a sign of confidence in the country, Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told Trend Jan. 12.

He said investors prefer to invest in stable countries during the global financial crisis.