Azerbaijan creates 2 new state agencies

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to improve the management in the transport, communications and high technologies sectors.

The decree stipulates creation of the State Maritime Agency on the basis of the State Maritime Administration and the State Civil Aviation Agency on the basis of the State Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan.

