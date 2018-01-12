Low-income families to more easily purchase housing in Azerbaijan

2018-01-12 20:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Introduction of a mechanism for guaranteeing mortgage loans will start in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2018, reads the message of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund Jan. 12.

The mechanism will allow low-income families to purchase housing through mortgage loans with a lower initial contribution, the message noted.

“International experience was studied within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed with the World Bank, a draft procedure for issuing a guarantee was prepared along with experts of the bank, and a basic model for managing risks was formed,” the message said.