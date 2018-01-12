EU hopes to ink aviation agreement with Azerbaijan this year

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The EU hopes to sign a Common Aviation Area Agreement with Azerbaijan this year, Kestutis Jankauskas, head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku Jan. 12.

Negotiations on the aviation agreement are almost complete, he said.

He voiced hope that the agreement will be signed in January-February this year.

Discussions on the Common Aviation Area Agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU will be held Jan. 27-30 during the visit of Director General of the European Commission's department for mobility and transport (DG MOVE) Henrik Hololei to Azerbaijan.

Creation of a common aviation area is an initiative of the European Commission and aims to open and integrate aviation markets. This will lead to new opportunities for consumers and operators, and, most importantly, to high standards in terms of flight safety as well as air traffic management.

