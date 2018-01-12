Over 20 Swiss companies operate in Azerbaijan – envoy

2018-01-12 23:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Over 20 Swiss companies actively operate in Azerbaijan, and almost all of them have representative offices in the country, Philipp Stalder, ambassador of Switzerland in Azerbaijan, said at a press briefing in Baku Jan. 12.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Switzerland amounted to $200 million in 2017, the ambassador said, adding that this is lower than in previous years, but the existing level of bilateral relations will undoubtedly contribute to increase of the trade.

Speaking about the official visits of the presidents, as well as the ministers of the two countries, the diplomat noted that the meetings between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Switzerland have already become traditional.

The envoy expressed hope that the meetings will continue to promote fruitful cooperation between the two countries.