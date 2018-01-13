Trump lawyer arranged $130,000 payment for porn star’s silence

Donald Trump’s lawyer paid a former porn star $130,000 just before the election in an agreement that kept her silent over an alleged sexual encounter, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The payment was arranged in October 2016 by Michael Cohen, a top attorney to the Trump Organisation for more than a year, according to the newspaper.

The woman in question is Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name is Stormy Daniels and who has appeared in more than 150 adult films.

Ms Clifford alleged the encounter took place in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, according to people referenced the report. Mr Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.