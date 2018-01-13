Mark Zuckerberg’s change of heart just cost him $2.9 billion

Mark Zuckerberg’s latest Facebook post is proving expensive.

The co-founder of the world’s largest social-media business saw his fortune fall $3.3 billion Friday after he posted plans to shift users’ news feeds toward content from family and friends at the expense of material from media outlets and businesses.

Shares of Menlo Park, California-based Facebook tumbled 4.5 percent on Friday in New York, cutting Zuckerberg’s fortune to $74 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He lost his place as the world’s fourth-richest person to Spanish retail billionaire Amancio Ortega.