Clinton blasts 'Trump’s racist views'

Hillary Clinton accused President Trump of holding "ignorant, racist views" on Friday, after media reports surfaced that the president decried immigration from "shithole countries" like Haiti, El Salvador and African nations, The Hill reports.

In a tweet, Clinton denounced Trump's remarks, which were made in a private meeting with lawmakers on Thursday, saying that Friday should be a day of remembrance for the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Instead, she said, the country has been subjected to Trump's ire.

The tweet from Clinton, who fought bitterly with Trump in the 2016 presidential race, came a day after reports surfaced that Trump demanded to know why the U.S. admits so many immigrants from "shithole countries," like Haiti, El Salvador and several in Africa.