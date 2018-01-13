Florida man wins $451 million Mega Millions jackpot

A 20-year-old Florida man claimed the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, choosing to get $282 million at once instead of more in annual installments, Associated Press reports.

A Florida Lottery news release said Friday that 20-year-old Shane Missler, of Port Richey, had claimed the jackpot from the multistate game’s Jan. 5 drawing. They say he chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $281,874,999.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” he said in a statement.