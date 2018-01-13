Fiat Chrysler recalls 162,000 minivans over glitch that may cause stall

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it was recalling more than 162,000 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivans because a software glitch may cause the vehicles to stall, Reuters reports.

The Italian-American automaker said one accident had potentially been linked to the defect. Under a rare set of conditions, a vehicle’s engine control module may incorrectly assess the engine’s operating status and cause it to stall, Fiat Chrysler said.

Dealers will update the engine control software, the company said, adding that most incidents associated with the glitch took place at low speeds or when the vehicles were starting up.

The Center for Auto Safety, a consumer advocacy group, petitioned the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in November to investigate the issue after it said at least 50 owners had reported stalling in new Pacifica minivans. The agency asked Fiat Chrysler to answer questions about the stalling last month.