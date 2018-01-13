Trump in ‘excellent health,’ doctor says after first physical

President Donald Trump is in “excellent health,” according to presidential physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, who examined the president on Friday after a week of fresh questions about whether the 71-year-old commander in chief is mentally fit for office, Bloomberg reports.

“The president’s physical exam today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland went exceptionally well,” Jackson said in a statement on Friday. “The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday.”

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said that Trump wouldn’t undergo a psychiatric exam as part of the physical. And what information is disclosed will be up to Trump, since federal health privacy laws cover the president.