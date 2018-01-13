African countries demand Trump apology

A group of 54 “extremely appalled” African countries demanded Friday that US President Donald Trump retract and apologize for his reported denunciation of immigration from “shithole” nations, The Times of Israel reports.

After an emergency session to weigh Trump’s remarks, the group of African ambassadors to the United Nations said it was “concerned at the continuing and growing trend from the US administration toward Africa and people of African descent to denigrate the continent and people of color.”

The group is “extremely appalled at, and strongly condemns the outrageous, racist and xenophobic remarks by the president of the United States of America as widely reported by the media,” a statement added, demanding a “retraction and an apology.”

Earlier, the African Union continental body told The Associated Press it was “frankly alarmed” by Trump’s comments.