EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2018-2019 petroleum output

2018-01-13

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is expected to produce 0.79 million barrels of petroleum and other liquids per day in in 2018, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its January Short-term Energy Outlook (STEO).

EIA estimates that petroleum and other liquids production in Azerbaijan stood at 0.80 million barrels per day in 2017.

The volume of production of petroleum and other liquids in the country is expected to stand at 0.77 million barrels per day in 2019.

The quarterly production in Azerbaijan for 2018 is forecasted as follows: 0.81 million barrels per day in Q1, 0.80 million barrels per day in Q2, 0.78 million barrels per day in Q3 and 0.77 million barrels per day in Q4.