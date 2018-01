Eight dead after bus falls into pond in İndia

At least eight people were killed and one injured when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a roadside pond in Karekere in Hassan district of Karnataka on Saturday early morning, Indian Express reports. The police is yet to identify the cause of the accident.

More details awaited.

