Tbilisi State University rector George Sharvashidze elected Academia Europaea member

2018-01-13 09:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Tbilisi State University (TSU) rector George Sharvashidze has been elected full member of Academia Europaea, a Europe-wide Academy of Humanities, Letters and Sciences, Agenda reports.

Sharvashidze, who has been serving as rector of the principal state university in Georgia since September 2016, has been confirmed among newest full members of the organisation that brings together scientists and researchers working in a wide range of fields.

Membership of the organisation is granted on basis of invitation, with around 4,000 current members comprising the current roster.

Sharvashidze joins TSU guest lecturer and Lund University professor Zaal Kokaia, Georgian National Museum director David Lordkipanidze and academic Tamaz Gamkrelidze as members of the Academy from Georgia.

His fields of scholarship for the Academy include higher education policy and management, quality assurance and national qualifications framework and the Bologna Process — a framework of comparability of higher-education qualifications across Europe.