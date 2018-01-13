Minimum cost of living in Kyrgyzstan increased by 2.2%

2018-01-13 09:30 | www.trend.az | 1

The cost of living in Kyrgyzstan on the results of 2017 in average made 4 thousand 979 soms, Kabar with reference to the Kyrgyz National Statistics Committee (NSC) reported.

The NSC informed that this indication compared with last year has increased by 2.2% or 106.5 soms.

"Over the period from 2010 to 2016, there was an annual increase in the minimum cost of living. There were only two exceptions in 2012 and 2016, when the minimum living wage decreased," the NSC added.